Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 14,680 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,925,000 after buying an additional 304,677 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.5% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 136,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

