Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,046,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after buying an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BGC Partners by 71.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BGC Partners stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.74.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.