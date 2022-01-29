Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,046,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after buying an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

