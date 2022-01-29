Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.84.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

