Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 63,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,982. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

