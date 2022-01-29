Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Hits $10.74 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $7,582.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

