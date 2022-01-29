Pundi X[new] Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.24 or 0.06803816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.20 or 0.99802376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

