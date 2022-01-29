Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NEW remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Puxin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 644.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.