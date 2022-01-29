Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PUYI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Puyi has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

