Puzo Michael J Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.