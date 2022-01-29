Puzo Michael J Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.3% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

