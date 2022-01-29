PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $93.04 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.