PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of PVH worth $42,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 25.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,341,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 215.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PVH by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

