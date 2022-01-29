Pyrk Market Cap Achieves $34,563.49 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $34,563.49 and $1,099.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002390 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

