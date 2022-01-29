Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Qbao has a total market cap of $346,184.89 and $31,911.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

