Qcash (QC) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and $71.32 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

