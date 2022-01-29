Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Update

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

QLI stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.