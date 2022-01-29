QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QNTQY. Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

