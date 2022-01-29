QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

