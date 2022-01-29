Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QK stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Q&K International Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QK. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.