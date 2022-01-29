QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0204 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $797,166.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.