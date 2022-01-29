Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

