Quant Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $98.69 or 0.00260433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $28.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006866 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.24 or 0.01122167 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

