Quantstamp Price Up 78.8% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $31.89 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

