QuarkChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $96.11 million and $3.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

