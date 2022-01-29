Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Hits $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00259419 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006852 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.44 or 0.01118554 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.