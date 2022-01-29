Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 310,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.