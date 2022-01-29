Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 189.9% in January

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the December 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of QH opened at $0.76 on Friday. Quhuo has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.86.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

