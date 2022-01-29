Quixant (LON:QXT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.99

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.99 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.98). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 28,386 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Quixant from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of £100.01 million and a PE ratio of 188.13.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

