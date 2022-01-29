Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Quiztok has a market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $267,429.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,719,117,847 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

