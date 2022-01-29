Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Qurate Retail worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,212,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 231,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

