Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

