RAI Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

