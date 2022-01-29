Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $540.08 million and $3.58 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.06756126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.20 or 0.99854168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,122,734 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

