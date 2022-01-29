Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Range Resources worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 48.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

