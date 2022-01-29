Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 134.5% in January

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 16,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

