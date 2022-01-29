Ravencoin Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $744.84 million and approximately $53.86 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

