Raydium (RAY) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00010276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $319.34 million and $31.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,521,774 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

