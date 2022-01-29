Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 126.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

