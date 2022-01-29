Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 57.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 79,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $104.09 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last three months. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.