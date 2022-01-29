RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.70 Million

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $36.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $156.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.55 million, with estimates ranging from $163.30 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,570,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

