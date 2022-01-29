Receive Access Ecosystem Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $38,940.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00253042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007013 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.01 or 0.01139531 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

