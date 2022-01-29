RED 1-Day Volume Tops $15,933.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $568,109.38 and approximately $15,933.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00289569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002119 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

