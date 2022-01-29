Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%.

NASDAQ RRBI traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $380.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.