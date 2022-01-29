Redd (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,904.42 or 0.99994780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00076293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021647 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00035237 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00504704 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

