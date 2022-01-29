ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0008 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.93 million and $34,610.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,678.48 or 1.00069177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00077008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00252073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00163689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00328270 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

