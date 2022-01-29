RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00251537 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00079274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00108210 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

