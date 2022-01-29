Refinable (FINE) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $543,053.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.