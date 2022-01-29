Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,426,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

