renDOGE Achieves Market Capitalization of $387,262.49 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $387,262.49 and $15,039.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.48 or 0.99687141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.