Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Short Interest Update

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNWF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 2,836,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,350. Renewal Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Renewal Fuels alerts:

About Renewal Fuels

Renewal Fuels, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of biodiesel processing equipment and accessories. The company was founded on March 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewal Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewal Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.