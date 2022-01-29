Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Short Interest Update

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RNWF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 2,836,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,350. Renewal Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Renewal Fuels
